Where to eat out for half price in Whittlesey throughout August
PUBLISHED: 16:26 03 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:28 03 August 2020
Archant
Restaurants, pubs and cafes across Whittlesey have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ initiative, which starts today.
The scheme runs from August 3-31 and operates on Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday.
Participating establishments will offer a 50 per cent discount on food or non-alcoholic drinks (up to a maximum of £10 discount per diner).
The Eat Out to Help Out scheme can be utilised several times by the user.
You can check to find outlets in individual towns and cities by downloading the list.
Alternatively, you can use the online restaurant finder to search for participating outlets using a postcode.
• Rar Rar’s: 4 Lovell’s Court High Causeway, PE7 1BW
• The Ivy Leaf Club: Gracious Street, PE7 1AP
• Mandarin: 11A-11B Market Street, PE7 1BA
• The Straw Bear Pub: 103 Drybread Road, PE7 1XL
• Dog in a Doublet: North Bank, PE6 0FH
