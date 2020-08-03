Gallery

Where to eat out for half price in Whittlesey throughout August

Some of the restaurants, pubs and cafes across Whittlesey have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ initiative, which starts today. Archant

Restaurants, pubs and cafes across Whittlesey have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ initiative, which starts today.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rar Rar's Cafe in Whittlesey Rar Rar's Cafe in Whittlesey

The scheme runs from August 3-31 and operates on Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday.

Participating establishments will offer a 50 per cent discount on food or non-alcoholic drinks (up to a maximum of £10 discount per diner).

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme can be utilised several times by the user.

The Straw bear pub in Whittlesey The Straw bear pub in Whittlesey

You can check to find outlets in individual towns and cities by downloading the list.

Alternatively, you can use the online restaurant finder to search for participating outlets using a postcode.

The Dog in a Doublet in Whittlesey The Dog in a Doublet in Whittlesey

• Rar Rar’s: 4 Lovell’s Court High Causeway, PE7 1BW

• The Ivy Leaf Club: Gracious Street, PE7 1AP

• Mandarin: 11A-11B Market Street, PE7 1BA

The Dog in a Doublet in Whittlesey The Dog in a Doublet in Whittlesey

• The Straw Bear Pub: 103 Drybread Road, PE7 1XL

• Dog in a Doublet: North Bank, PE6 0FH

Mandarin Cantonese restaurant in Whittlesey Mandarin Cantonese restaurant in Whittlesey

The Ivy Leaf Club in Whittlesey The Ivy Leaf Club in Whittlesey

The Dog in a Doublet in Whittlesey The Dog in a Doublet in Whittlesey