Advanced search

Gallery

Where to eat out for half price in Whittlesey throughout August

PUBLISHED: 16:26 03 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:28 03 August 2020

Some of the restaurants, pubs and cafes across Whittlesey have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ initiative, which starts today.

Some of the restaurants, pubs and cafes across Whittlesey have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ initiative, which starts today.

Archant

Restaurants, pubs and cafes across Whittlesey have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ initiative, which starts today.

Rar Rar's Cafe in WhittleseyRar Rar's Cafe in Whittlesey

The scheme runs from August 3-31 and operates on Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday.

Participating establishments will offer a 50 per cent discount on food or non-alcoholic drinks (up to a maximum of £10 discount per diner).

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme can be utilised several times by the user.

The Straw bear pub in WhittleseyThe Straw bear pub in Whittlesey

You can check to find outlets in individual towns and cities by downloading the list.

Alternatively, you can use the online restaurant finder to search for participating outlets using a postcode.

The Dog in a Doublet in WhittleseyThe Dog in a Doublet in Whittlesey

Rar Rar’s: 4 Lovell’s Court High Causeway, PE7 1BW

The Ivy Leaf Club: Gracious Street, PE7 1AP

Mandarin: 11A-11B Market Street, PE7 1BA

The Dog in a Doublet in WhittleseyThe Dog in a Doublet in Whittlesey

The Straw Bear Pub: 103 Drybread Road, PE7 1XL

Dog in a Doublet: North Bank, PE6 0FH

Mandarin Cantonese restaurant in WhittleseyMandarin Cantonese restaurant in Whittlesey

The Ivy Leaf Club in WhittleseyThe Ivy Leaf Club in Whittlesey

The Dog in a Doublet in WhittleseyThe Dog in a Doublet in Whittlesey

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

Motorcycle pillion passenger died in A141 collision at Wimblington

The A141 at Wimblington is currently closed between the A141 / B1101 and B1093 at Manea Road. Pictures: Policing Fenland on Facebook

Its bankers alert Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority to ‘potential attempted fraud’

File photo of the overview and scrutiny committee of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. Picture: ROBERT ALEXANDER

‘Sneaky’ driver caught on CCTV trying to hide knife before drug-driving arrest

The driver of the Audi was caught on CCTV trying to hide a knife before drug-driving arrest. Picture: Cambs Cops

‘Large amount of emergency services’ called out to medical emergency in town

The large amount of emergency services were seen in Acre Road and High Street in March on Saturday, August 1. Picture: Cambs Cops

Man caught on camera punching and kicking car for more than a minute

Man caught on camera repeatedly hitting a car for more than a minute in Badgeney Road, March. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Most Read

Motorcycle pillion passenger died in A141 collision at Wimblington

The A141 at Wimblington is currently closed between the A141 / B1101 and B1093 at Manea Road. Pictures: Policing Fenland on Facebook

Its bankers alert Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority to ‘potential attempted fraud’

File photo of the overview and scrutiny committee of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. Picture: ROBERT ALEXANDER

‘Sneaky’ driver caught on CCTV trying to hide knife before drug-driving arrest

The driver of the Audi was caught on CCTV trying to hide a knife before drug-driving arrest. Picture: Cambs Cops

‘Large amount of emergency services’ called out to medical emergency in town

The large amount of emergency services were seen in Acre Road and High Street in March on Saturday, August 1. Picture: Cambs Cops

Man caught on camera punching and kicking car for more than a minute

Man caught on camera repeatedly hitting a car for more than a minute in Badgeney Road, March. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Man caught on camera punching and kicking car for more than a minute

Man caught on camera repeatedly hitting a car for more than a minute in Badgeney Road, March. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Where to eat out for half price in March, Chatteris, Doddington and Wimblington throughout August

Dozens of restaurants, pubs and cafes across March, Chatteris, Doddington and Wimblington have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ initiative

CCTV released after knifepoint robbery at the One Stop store in Littleport

Do you recognise this man? Police are appealing for information following a knifepoint robbery at the One Stop shop in Littleport,

Calls for public enquiry into Wisbech mega incinerator

Campaigners launch fight against Wisbech incinerator at town rally. Picture: KIM TAYLOR

Where to eat out for half price in Whittlesey throughout August

Some of the restaurants, pubs and cafes across Whittlesey have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ initiative, which starts today.