Everything you need to know about the Sandringham Game and Country Fair which takes place this weekend

The Sandringham Game and Country Fair takes place on Saturday, September 7 and Sunday, September 8. Picture: Supplied / ARCHANT Supplied / ARCHANT

The Sandringham Game and Country Fair returns to the estate this weekend - here's everything you need to know.

Branded the 'haven for country sports enthusiasts', the two-day event takes place on Saturday, September 7 and Sunday, September 8 at the Sandringham Estate.

A spokesman said: "We are delighted to welcome back to Sandringham, the wonderfully popular Shire Horse Society, who will have their own village in the show.

"You can come and meet these magnificent horses up close and ask as many questions as you like. Tickets are available in advanced or on the gate.

"They will also be demonstrating in the Andy Singleton Arena with a variety of nostalgic drays and carts - definitely one not to miss!

"We also have the incredible Moment in Time Team, who combine living history re-enactment displays."

For the children there is plenty to do: from a free twenty minute fishing lesson to learning how to use a rifle in the inflatable Daisy Range for young shooters.

They may prefer to fly a bird of prey or pose with a Hedwig lookalike; meet some historical re-enactors from hundreds of years ago; create a pot or similar work of art.

For a full line-up and list of activities and to buy advanced tickets, visit: www.sandringhamgameandcountryfair.co.uk