No humbugs this Christmas thanks to socially distanced one-man show
PUBLISHED: 12:32 13 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:32 13 October 2020
Hold onto your nightcaps because, this Christmas, Lamphouse Theatre is returning to Peterborough with a one-man version of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.
Presented in the Key Theatre studio from December 15 to 24, with socially distanced seating, the show will see a single actor portray all the famous characters while playing, singing and cracking festive jokes at the same time.
From Scrooge to Tiny Tim, with all the ghosts in between, guests can expect magic, puppetry, live music and comedy.
Producer Becky Owen-Fisher said: “It will be a crazy, energetic and entertaining way to kick off Christmas.
“We have two different actors performing on alternate nights, so you can even choose your Scrooge.
Auditoriums will be deep cleaned, seating socially distanced and there is no interval to prevent crowding.
Lamphouse is also going to be making filmed versions of the show available online for anyone that would rather stay at home.
The show is suitable for those aged eight and over. Tickets online or by calling 01733 207239. There are a range of times including matinee and evening shows.
For more information visit the Lamphouse website.
