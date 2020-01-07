Advanced search

Anglian Players looking for cast members for The Liver Birds - script readings area next week in Chatteris

PUBLISHED: 17:11 07 January 2020

readings will be held on January 14 and 16 at The Green Welly Cafe in Chatteris. Picture: MARIA WHITING

readings will be held on January 14 and 16 at The Green Welly Cafe in Chatteris. Picture: MARIA WHITING

Fenland theatre group The Anglian Players are looking for cast members for their upcoming production.

They will be holding script readings for their performance of The Liver Birds on Tuesday 14 and Thursday 16 January at 8pm in the Green Welly Cafe, Chatteris.

Auditions will then take place on Tuesday January 21.

Emma Cracknell, group member, said: "We will be looking for four female parts and five male parts.

"Also for anyone that would be interested in directing or helping behind the scenes please come along on the above dates."

The show itself will be held at the March Community Centre on Station Road from Thursday May 21 until Saturday May 23.

For more information search The Anglian Players on Facebook.

