Parody musical inspired by Friends TV series is coming to theatre

'Friendsical', a parody musical inspired by the gang in iconic TV show Friends, is at the New Theatre in Peterborough from March 3 to 7. Joshua Steel (Joey), Tanya Shields (Monica). Ewan GIlles (Ross), Ally Retberg (Phoebe), Thomas Mitchells (Chandler). Picture: PAMELA RAITH Archant

A parody musical inspired by the gang in iconic TV show Friends is coming to Peterborough.

When Ross's wife leaves him for another woman, he fears he will never find love again. But then Rachel runs back into his life… will he end up with his one true love?

With original new songs such as '(He's her) Lobster!', 'Richard's Moustache' and 'You're Over Me, When Were You Under Me?', the gang take on naked Thursdays, a power cut, and a dinosaur convention! What could possibly go wrong?

Friendsical is at the New Theatre from Tuesday 3 to Saturday 7 March.

Tickets, £15 to £29, can be booked online. Shows start at 7.30pm.

