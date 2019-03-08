Anglian Players' production of Jekyll and Hyde is coming to the March Community Centre next week

The Anglian Players are celebrating nearly 70 years of entertainment and to mark the occasion they are bringing Jekyll and Hyde to town.

The local theatre company will launch their take on the Leonard H Caddy adaptation of the Robert Louis Stephenson book on Thursday, May 23.

Taking place at the March Community Centre, the show will run until Saturday, May 25 at the Station Road venue - shows start at 7.30pm.

A group spokesman said: "In this retelling of the classic novel, Dr Jekyll is introduced as he is on the brink of discovering the key to mans inner reality.

"He experiments on himself and finds out that his potions actually work, unfortunately his 'real' self turns out to be the monster Edward Hyde.

"Jekyll continues his researches spending more and more time as Hyde until the inevitable conclusion."

Directors, Alan Hooks and Emma Cracknell, say they are "delighted with the way rehearsals have been going" as many new faces join some of the regulars onstage.

Tickets are £9 (£8 concessions) and can be purchased at The Pet Shop in March, The Green Welly Garden Centre in Chatteris, online at www.ticketsource.co.uk or on the door.