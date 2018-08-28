Advanced search

REVIEW: KD Theatre’s ‘wonderful pantomime’ Jack and the Beanstalk at The Maltings in Ely ‘was just what we needed’

PUBLISHED: 10:04 17 December 2018

The cast of this year's KD Theatre Productions pantomime,Jack and the Beanstalk, which is at The Maltings until January 2. Picture ROSEMARY WESTWELL

The cast of this year's KD Theatre Productions pantomime,Jack and the Beanstalk, which is at The Maltings until January 2. Picture ROSEMARY WESTWELL

Archant

If ever we needed cheering up, it is at this time of year when it is dark at 4 o’clock in the afternoon, wind and rain is likely to liven up the cold day and everyone is hectic because Christmas or the New Year is coming.

The cast of this year's KD Theatre Productions pantomime,Jack and the Beanstalk, which is at The Maltings until January 2. Picture: ROSEMARY WESTWELL.The cast of this year's KD Theatre Productions pantomime,Jack and the Beanstalk, which is at The Maltings until January 2. Picture: ROSEMARY WESTWELL.

KD Productions’ pantomime ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’ at The Maltings in Ely on Saturday December 15 was just what we needed.

This high standard performance with singing, dancing, joking, and delightful artistic displays was the perfect antidote for the season.

The show had everything. The script, written by Daniel Bell and Terry Gauci, had just the right number of puns to groan at, baddies and goodies to boo and cheer at, opportunities for audience participation, as well as childish antics for the children and innuendos for the adults. We all had a wonderful time.

Our favourite characters were there: the dame of the show who seemed to have umpteen different costumes, Dame Trott (played by Daniel Bell), handsome Jack Trott (Joseph Hewlett), beautiful Jill (Martha Frances Henry), charismatic Spirit of Beans (Gregory Hazel), bombastic Squire Money Bags (Alan Booth – who also made an amazing Giant Blunderbore), lovable Handyman Harry (Terry Gauci) and evil Baroness Blunderbore (Lucinda Withers).

Choreographer Catherine Hickmott and her team’s good work was in evidence as Trott’s Dancers added dazzling movement to the scenes and a host of children, especially the adorable little chickens, completed a tremendous, highly entertaining cast.

The music by Henry Brennan (director/keys), Tom Pollyn (bass guitar) and Cameron Howett (percussion) was phenomenal as was the singing by the cast.

Sound and lighting, costumes and scenery enhanced the atmosphere considerably.

Director Daniel Bell and his team are to be the congratulated for such a wonderful pantomime.

Future events by KD Theatre Productions include:

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat - February 17 to 22.

Alice in Wonderland: April 5 to 8.

For more information visit www.kdtheatre.co.uk or call 01353 725025.

Most Read

Driver flees police after head-on crash in Whittlesey town centre

Two cars have collided in Whittlesey town centre. Picture: SUBMITTED

Driver suffers ‘serious injuries’ after Fenland ditch crash that saw driver’s head smash through van front window

Pictures from the scene where a van driver’s head was forced through the front window of the van they were driving. Picture: TWITTER / @FENCOPS

The best and the worst performing schools in Fenland are highlighted after new tough SATS exams

Thomas Eaton Primary School in Wimblington is in the bottom five primary schools in Cambridgeshire.

Back Two and children from Burrowmoor perform at Mayor of March’s civic carol service

Mayors and council dignitaries from other parts of the county were among guests at the annual Mayor of March's civic carol service held at St Peter's church, March. Picture: IAN CARTER

Police hunt for attacker who left man with ‘minor injuries’ following road rage incident in Wisbech

A man has been left with minor injuries following a road rage incident in Wisbech. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Some of the best Christmas markets in Sussex for 2018

#includeImage($article, 225)

15 of the best places for afternoon tea across Sussex

#includeImage($article, 225)

22 cosy Sussex pubs to visit this winter

#includeImage($article, 225)

Roger Daltrey on his rock career, life in Burwash and keeping fit

#includeImage($article, 225)

Things to do in Sussex this December

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Cambs Times

Driver flees police after head-on crash in Whittlesey town centre

Two cars have collided in Whittlesey town centre. Picture: SUBMITTED

Champion Chatteris boxer Jordan Gill goes back to school to give inspiring talk to Cromwell Community College students

Champion Chatteris boxer Jordan Gill goes back to school to give inspiring talk to students. Picture: FUTURE FIRST.

Sam Mechelewski Murder Trial: Accused disposed of man’s belongings days after murder

Cambridge Crown Court

Father Christmas, snow, hot soup and delighted faces as Wisbech Bandstand hosts a highly successful Christmas concert with Manea Band

Christmas concert at Wisbech Bandstand was a great success. Manea Band and Father Christmas were among the attracts - and there was a snow storm for the children. Picture; IAN CARTER

Athletics: Three Counties trio tackle Thetford Trail 10k

Three Counties Running Club trio Sarah Melton-Whitelam, Lee and Sarah Johnson at Thetford
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists