REVIEW: KD Theatre’s ‘wonderful pantomime’ Jack and the Beanstalk at The Maltings in Ely ‘was just what we needed’

The cast of this year's KD Theatre Productions pantomime,Jack and the Beanstalk, which is at The Maltings until January 2. Picture ROSEMARY WESTWELL Archant

If ever we needed cheering up, it is at this time of year when it is dark at 4 o’clock in the afternoon, wind and rain is likely to liven up the cold day and everyone is hectic because Christmas or the New Year is coming.

KD Productions’ pantomime ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’ at The Maltings in Ely on Saturday December 15 was just what we needed.

This high standard performance with singing, dancing, joking, and delightful artistic displays was the perfect antidote for the season.

The show had everything. The script, written by Daniel Bell and Terry Gauci, had just the right number of puns to groan at, baddies and goodies to boo and cheer at, opportunities for audience participation, as well as childish antics for the children and innuendos for the adults. We all had a wonderful time.

Our favourite characters were there: the dame of the show who seemed to have umpteen different costumes, Dame Trott (played by Daniel Bell), handsome Jack Trott (Joseph Hewlett), beautiful Jill (Martha Frances Henry), charismatic Spirit of Beans (Gregory Hazel), bombastic Squire Money Bags (Alan Booth – who also made an amazing Giant Blunderbore), lovable Handyman Harry (Terry Gauci) and evil Baroness Blunderbore (Lucinda Withers).

Choreographer Catherine Hickmott and her team’s good work was in evidence as Trott’s Dancers added dazzling movement to the scenes and a host of children, especially the adorable little chickens, completed a tremendous, highly entertaining cast.

The music by Henry Brennan (director/keys), Tom Pollyn (bass guitar) and Cameron Howett (percussion) was phenomenal as was the singing by the cast.

Sound and lighting, costumes and scenery enhanced the atmosphere considerably.

Director Daniel Bell and his team are to be the congratulated for such a wonderful pantomime.

