Llama Drama theatre group to perform in Haddenham for the first time

PUBLISHED: 10:21 22 January 2019

Theatre group LlamaDrama bring their new show ‘Man on the Edge’, which is themed around the idea of ‘men in crisis’, to the Arkenstall Centre at 7 Station Road on Friday 15 and Saturday 16 February.

Archant

Eight actors will play 40 characters when a local theatre group perform in Haddenham for the first time.

LlamaDrama bring their new show ‘Man on the Edge’, which is themed around the idea of ‘men in crisis’, to the Arkenstall Centre at 7 Station Road on Friday 15 and Saturday 16 February.

Among the plays will be ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ based on the James Stewart film, and it is produced as a ‘Live Radio Play’ with eight actors playing 40 characters. Shows start at 7.30pm with doors opening at 7pm.

Book tickets, £8 for adults and £7 for concessions, online via www.llamadrama.org.uk or in person from the Haddenham Arts Centre & Galleries, 20 High Street, CB6 3XA.

They will also be available on the door (though tickets are limited) or from Carole Ransom, on 01354 694782 or 07720 816714.

