Experience Broadway and Beyond when MADAOS perform at March Community Centre

MADAOS perform 'Broadway and Beyond' at March Community Centre from Wednesday 23 to Saturday 26 October. Picture: BARBARA PEPPER. Archant

March Amateur Dramatic and Operatic Society - better known as MADAOS - perform the show 'Broadway and Beyond' at March Community Centre from Wednesday 23 to Saturday 26 October.

Barbara Pepper, of MADAOS, said: "This production is a unique compilation of songs, some from shows which are unlikely to be released for performance in their entirety by amateurs - at least not in the near future.

"There will be numbers from Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, Chicago, Mamma Mia, Starlight Express, Rocky Horror Show, Les Miserables, Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, Wicked and Footloose.

"Expect to hear stunning solos, wonderful group harmonies and exciting dance numbers."

Book your tickets, which cost £12 each, online at www.madaos.org or at March Community Centre on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 7.45pm to 9.30pm.

Evening performances start at 7.30pm and there is a Saturday matinee starting at 2.30pm.

Tickets will also be available on the door at each performance.