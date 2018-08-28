Students bring Shakespearean comedy to life at theatre

Much Ado About Nothing at Cambridge Arts Theatre Archant

Shakespeare’s comedy Much Ado About Nothing will be performed by Cambridge University students in The Marlowe Society at the Cambridge Arts Theatre from January 23 to 26.

Here we see two of the Bard’s most witty lovers, Beatrice and Benedick, except they don’t know they are in love until each one is tricked into thinking the other is in love with them, and then, they start to think about it. There is, of course, a sub plot, other lovers, comic constables and buffoons various.

The Marlowe Society has launched the careers of actors including Tom Hiddleston (who read classics at Pembroke College) Sir Ian McKellen, Tilda Swinton, and Derek Jacobi.

Other Cambridge students who became famous include Rachel Weisz, Naomie Harris and Simon Russell-Beale.

Shows are at 7.45pm with 2.30pm matinees on Thursday and Saturday.

Book tickets, which range from £18 to £30, by calling 01223 503333 or visit www.cambridgeartstheatre.com