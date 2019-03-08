Advanced search

'The Library Presents' returns to launch new autumn season across Cambridgeshire

PUBLISHED: 15:49 14 August 2019

'The Library Presents' scheme returns for its autumn season in September as it prepares to launch in libraries across Cambridgeshire, offering numerous theatre performances and other workshops, including World War II production 'Greyhounds' (pictured). Picture: THE LIBRARY PRESENTS

'The Library Presents' scheme returns for its autumn season in September as it prepares to launch in libraries across Cambridgeshire, offering numerous theatre performances and other workshops, including World War II production 'Greyhounds' (pictured). Picture: THE LIBRARY PRESENTS

Archant

Libraries across Cambridgeshire will play host to a new season of arts as part of 'The Library Presents' scheme.

A range of performances and activities attracted nearly 400 people ahead of the autumn season starting from September 21 to December 15, allowing people whatever their age or interests to take part.

Various arts and craft workshops, including drama and lantern-making will also take place across 23 libraries, spanning from Chatteris, March and Wisbech to Ely, Burwell and Soham.

Councillor Steve Criswell, chair of the community and partnership committee at Cambridgeshire County Council, said: "There are so many different arts activities this autumn, including theatre and music performances, puppetry and comedy for families and workshops that appeal to young people as well as adults.

"I would also urge people to go along to their library between 9 September and 11 October to have their say on the content of the following Spring season's programme."

Hedley Swain, south-east area director for Arts Council England, added: " 'The Library Presents' continues to illustrate the essential role that libraries have in our communities and I know it will continue to offer people exciting new experiences, right on their doorstep."

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk/residents/libraries-leisure-&-culture/libraries/library-news/library-presents/.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Drug dealer caught red-handed at Club Q in March jailed for four years

Drug dealer Sean Turton caught red-handed at Club Q in March has been jailed for four years. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Up to 250 new homes planned near Jack’s supermarket in Chatteris, residents are told

Chatteris residents received a copy of this document today, outlining plans for the development of up to 250 homes on land next to Jack's supermarket. Picture: FACEBOOK/ELAINE COOMBES

March rail station coffee shop to open with experts Susanne and Bruce at the helm

A familiar sight at Ely market but now the owners of this super al fresco drinking experience are to expand by opening a coffee shop in their home town of March and at the rail station. Picture; SILVER OAK

Fed-up communities plagued by drug dealers help Fenland Police seize large quantities of drugs in three separate raids within 48 hours

Fenland Police seized drugs from Chatteris (left) and March as part of a continuing crackdown. Tip-offs from the public played a part. Picture; FENLAND POLICE

Shed fire nearly spread to houses in Chatteris and combine harvester alight in Parson Drove

A shed fire nearly spread to fences and houses in Chatteris while a combine harvester caught fire in Parson Drove. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Most Read

Drug dealer caught red-handed at Club Q in March jailed for four years

Drug dealer Sean Turton caught red-handed at Club Q in March has been jailed for four years. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Up to 250 new homes planned near Jack’s supermarket in Chatteris, residents are told

Chatteris residents received a copy of this document today, outlining plans for the development of up to 250 homes on land next to Jack's supermarket. Picture: FACEBOOK/ELAINE COOMBES

March rail station coffee shop to open with experts Susanne and Bruce at the helm

A familiar sight at Ely market but now the owners of this super al fresco drinking experience are to expand by opening a coffee shop in their home town of March and at the rail station. Picture; SILVER OAK

Fed-up communities plagued by drug dealers help Fenland Police seize large quantities of drugs in three separate raids within 48 hours

Fenland Police seized drugs from Chatteris (left) and March as part of a continuing crackdown. Tip-offs from the public played a part. Picture; FENLAND POLICE

Shed fire nearly spread to houses in Chatteris and combine harvester alight in Parson Drove

A shed fire nearly spread to fences and houses in Chatteris while a combine harvester caught fire in Parson Drove. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Latest from the Cambs Times

Three students from Fen-based special needs college FACET launch charity calendar thanks to Community Lottery and EU Fund

Students from March-based special needs college FACET have launched their own charity calendar. Picture: Supplied / FACET / Harry Rutter

COLUMN: Mayor Palmer outlines what he’s doing to improve rail services locally

Metro Mayor James Palmer outlines what hes doing to improve rail services locally

Youngsters build community spirit with more than 32,000 hours volunteered in Cambridgeshire

Cambridgeshire's Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award winners at a ceremony earlier this year. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Don’t worry Fenland music fans, the concert season is not ending just yet!

The Hereward Concert Band will be performing at a special 'Help for Heroes' charity concert at the Neale-Wade Academy in March next month. Picture: KEVIN GODBOLD

Failed thieves park on elderly man’s Whittlesey Road driveway in their convertible Audi before attempting to steal from his shed in March

Two men raided an elderly gentleman�s garden shed in Whittlesey Road, March last month before fleeing in a soft top Audi. Picture: Supplied / CCTV
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists