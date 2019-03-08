'The Library Presents' returns to launch new autumn season across Cambridgeshire

'The Library Presents' scheme returns for its autumn season in September as it prepares to launch in libraries across Cambridgeshire, offering numerous theatre performances and other workshops, including World War II production 'Greyhounds' (pictured). Picture: THE LIBRARY PRESENTS Archant

Libraries across Cambridgeshire will play host to a new season of arts as part of 'The Library Presents' scheme.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A range of performances and activities attracted nearly 400 people ahead of the autumn season starting from September 21 to December 15, allowing people whatever their age or interests to take part.

Various arts and craft workshops, including drama and lantern-making will also take place across 23 libraries, spanning from Chatteris, March and Wisbech to Ely, Burwell and Soham.

Councillor Steve Criswell, chair of the community and partnership committee at Cambridgeshire County Council, said: "There are so many different arts activities this autumn, including theatre and music performances, puppetry and comedy for families and workshops that appeal to young people as well as adults.

"I would also urge people to go along to their library between 9 September and 11 October to have their say on the content of the following Spring season's programme."

Hedley Swain, south-east area director for Arts Council England, added: " 'The Library Presents' continues to illustrate the essential role that libraries have in our communities and I know it will continue to offer people exciting new experiences, right on their doorstep."

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk/residents/libraries-leisure-&-culture/libraries/library-news/library-presents/.

You may also want to watch: