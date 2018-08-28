Advanced search

New play explores funny real-life experiences of Britain’s aging population

PUBLISHED: 10:59 13 January 2019

The cast and crew of The Wisdom Club

The cast and crew of The Wisdom Club

Archant

Funny, charming and thought-provoking play The Wisdom Club will be performed at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds from January 30 to February 9.

Written by Danusia Iwaszko (A Labour of Love) and directed by Roger Haines (Calendar Girls, The Go-Between), the play explores the real-life experiences of Britain’s ageing population from their humorous perspective.

Starring as Megan is Liz Crowther whose stage credits include Oliver Twist (Regents Park) and The White Devil (Royal Shakespeare Company). Susanna will be played by Carol Starks whose theatre credits include Dirty Dancing (Aldwych Theatre), Sweeney Todd (Royal National Theatre).

Playing Rani is Souad Faress who audiences will recognise as the voice of Usha from The Archers (BBC Radio 4), the Dosh Khaleen High Priestess in Game of Thrones (HBO) while Lenny will be played by John Branwell who most recently appeared in Mike Leigh’s feature film Peterloo.

Performances are at 2pm, 3pm and 7.30pm.

To book tickets visit www.theatreroyal.org/shows/the-wisdom-club-2/

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Deputy mayor Kit Owen, 73, springs a surprise as he weds his young Filipino bride at March Register Office

Fenland Deputy Mayor of March marries younger bride in hush hush register marriage. Pictured Deputy Mayor Kit Owen and new wife Aiza Bonus-Owen kiss outside March Library after the wedding. Register Office and Library, March Friday 11 January 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Fruit and veg seller dragged along road in broad daylight as she fought to keep handbag says she is overwhelmed by support and donations from strangers

Christine Wysoczanski (pictured) was left with bruises down one side of her body when she was �dragged along the road� after a man stole her handbag. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Armed police and forensics stop private hire vehicle in ‘planned operation’ on the A47 at Fulbridge Road

Armed police swooped on a Vauxhall Insignia on the A47 at Peterborough this afternoon (January 9). Picture: PA IMAGES / PA WIRE

Police obtain court order to safeguard against human trafficking at Fenland car wash

Police obtain court order to safeguard against human trafficking at Fenland car wash. Picture: Archant.

Car crashes into ditch on March bypass - injuries are unclear

Car crashes into ditch on March bypass. Picture: ARCHANT.

Latest from the Cambs Times

New play explores funny real-life experiences of Britain’s aging population

The cast and crew of The Wisdom Club

LETTER: Couple from Manea celebrate diamond wedding anniversary

Brenda and Paul Howe celebrate diamond wedding anniversary. Picture: FAMILY

Rotary Club of Ely thanks local people for helping to raise £14,000 for charities

Members of the Rotary Club of Ely

Chicago Blues Brothers Motown Mission coming to King’s Lynn Corn Exchange

The Chicago Blues Brothers

LETTER: ‘I look forward to Mayor Palmer’s resignation!’

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists