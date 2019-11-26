Advanced search

REVIEW: Special day out with Santa at Skylark

PUBLISHED: 17:16 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:16 26 November 2019

Candice Schuster

Archant

Looking for a Santa's grotto to take the little ones that is close by?

Try Christmas at Skylark where they can enjoy a Christmas experience and you can enjoy a free hot drink from Mrs Claus' kitchen.

The Christmas experience this year includes a Santa's Grotto Passport, activity book and a sit down sing-a-long with the elves.

That's not all though, they can enjoy decorating their own take own gingerbread biscuits and make their own bag of reindeer food to take home too, all this while waiting to see Santa in his grotto.

After meeting Santa the little ones can then pick their very own Make-a-Bear as their Christmas present.

This is all included in the initial entrance price.

They do offer other experiences, such as 'Santa Paws' - bring your pet to see Santa or 'Breakfast with Santa' too for something different.

Christmas at Skylark runs from the November 23 to December 24.

