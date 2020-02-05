Advanced search

Ezra Collective, Steam Down, Floating Points and Kenny Dope to play second edition of We Out Here festival at Abbots Ripton

PUBLISHED: 10:26 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:26 05 February 2020

We Out Here festival returns to Abbots Ripton in the Cambridgeshire countryside from August 20-23 for its second edition. Picture: KINGDOM COLLECTIVE

Archant

We Out Here festival returns to the Cambridgeshire countryside this summer for its second edition.

The weekender, which is co-curated by broadcaster and DJ Gilles Peterson, his label Brownswood and radio station Worldwide FM, comes to Abbots Ripton from August 20 to 23.

As well as a "cross-generational, multi-genre" programme of music, there'll be audiophile listening experiences, an independent record fair and a food programme.

The 2020 line-up is headed up by legendary saxophonist Archie Shepp, who will be performing with a big band. There's also Detroit's Underground Resistance, who will present their 'high-tech jazz' show.

There'll also be new jazz pioneers Ezra Collective, 2019 breakout star Greentea Peng, London collective Steam Down and Tessela and Truss' live duo, Overmono.

Special showcases, meanwhile, will shine a light on more far-reaching scenes including a not-to-be-missed collaboration with Night Dreamer Records with Turkish psy-folk-funk-electronic acts Baba Zula and Island Man performing alongside iconic vocalist Selda.

For those looking for something a little heavier, there'll be DJ sets from Floating Points, who will play all night long in The Forest.

Gilles Peterson and Patrick Forge will present "Another Sunday Afternoon At Dingwalls" and Kenny Dope will deliver a 30 year career retrospective.

Other standout sets come from Mr Scruff, DJ of the moment Josey Rebelle and Mo Wax boss James Lavelle, presenting 'That's How It Is', the Monday Soho club night that he threw with Gilles Peterson from the early 1990s until 2005.

Like its debut, an emphasis on discovery and crate-digging will be reflected in the festival's Future Bubblers partnership with Arts Council England. Rising talent such as Kinkai, Numb Mob, Kiddus and Iman Houssein are all booked.

"We Out Here's love of community permeates the programme," say organisers. "Maintaining its mantra of 'A Worldwide Family Gathering', the 2020 family is set to expand in the second line-up announcement this Spring.

"Food, drink, wellbeing activities, a film and talks programme, plus extended family activities will also be announced."

To book tickets visit www.weoutherefestival.com

