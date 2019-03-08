Popular Whittlesey festival aims to attract Fen music fans this Summer

The Fedz will open this year's festival. Picture: FACEBOOK/THE FEDZ NikonCoolpix

A popular Whittlesey festival aims to entice Fen music fans this summer.

The High Rollers. Picture: FACEBOOK/THE HIGH ROLLERS The High Rollers. Picture: FACEBOOK/THE HIGH ROLLERS

Music on the Square will host a series of concerts at the Buttercross in Market Square, whose acts range from soul groups to DJs.

Six-piece soul band The Fedz will open the festival on Sunday, June 23, supported by soloist Stevie H.

The High Rollers then take to the stage on Sunday, July 21 accompanied by Dale Diamond.

You may also want to watch:

To close the event, The Contacts will play an afternoon of motown and soul on Sunday, August 18, with DJ Steve Walsh also in attendance.

Each concert takes place between 2pm-6pm and are free of charge.

Cllr Kay Mayor, Chairman of Fenland District Council and Whittlesey Town Council's Community Projects Committee, said: "I hope as many people as possible come along to enjoy these free of charge concerts."

For more information, please contact Whittlesey Town Council on 01733 351296 or email whittleseytowncouncil@btconnect.com.