Advanced search

Popular Whittlesey festival aims to attract Fen music fans this Summer

PUBLISHED: 11:39 07 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:40 07 June 2019

The Fedz will open this year's festival. Picture: FACEBOOK/THE FEDZ

The Fedz will open this year's festival. Picture: FACEBOOK/THE FEDZ

NikonCoolpix

A popular Whittlesey festival aims to entice Fen music fans this summer.

The High Rollers. Picture: FACEBOOK/THE HIGH ROLLERSThe High Rollers. Picture: FACEBOOK/THE HIGH ROLLERS

Music on the Square will host a series of concerts at the Buttercross in Market Square, whose acts range from soul groups to DJs.

Six-piece soul band The Fedz will open the festival on Sunday, June 23, supported by soloist Stevie H.

The High Rollers then take to the stage on Sunday, July 21 accompanied by Dale Diamond.

You may also want to watch:

To close the event, The Contacts will play an afternoon of motown and soul on Sunday, August 18, with DJ Steve Walsh also in attendance.

Each concert takes place between 2pm-6pm and are free of charge.

Cllr Kay Mayor, Chairman of Fenland District Council and Whittlesey Town Council's Community Projects Committee, said: "I hope as many people as possible come along to enjoy these free of charge concerts."

For more information, please contact Whittlesey Town Council on 01733 351296 or email whittleseytowncouncil@btconnect.com.

Most Read

Air ambulance lands in March after man stops breathing

Man taken to hospital after air ambulance lands near Minstrel Way off High Street in March. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Reports that Radio Cambridgeshire break the bank to sign up ex Heart FM presenter Kev Lawrence for breakfast show ‘pure speculation’ says BBC

Kev Lawrence, former Heart FM breakfast host and made redundant when the station axed its regional presenters, is to join BBC Radio Cambridgeshire to take over their breakfast show. Picture; ARCHIVE

Speeding driver from March sentenced following crash in which passenger received life-changing injuries and a girl, 8, was injured

A man has been sentenced following a collision on the A141 at Wimblington in 2017. This was the car being driven by the defendant and in which his passenger spent months in hospital with his injuries and now has life changing injuries. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Sugar beet to be used in AD plant near Chatteris as part of expansion allowed by Fenland Council but criticised by Chatteris Town Council

AD plant near Chatteris where an expansion programme has been agreed. The proposals were objected to by Chatteris Town Council but approved by Fenland Council. Picture; PRETORIA ENERGY

Goodbye, Goodbye We’re leaving now, goodbye...we wish you all goodbye - Nigel Marsh says goodbye after eight eventual years at March pub

March pub landlord, Nigel Marsh, who is leaving after eight years. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Most Read

Air ambulance lands in March after man stops breathing

Man taken to hospital after air ambulance lands near Minstrel Way off High Street in March. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Reports that Radio Cambridgeshire break the bank to sign up ex Heart FM presenter Kev Lawrence for breakfast show ‘pure speculation’ says BBC

Kev Lawrence, former Heart FM breakfast host and made redundant when the station axed its regional presenters, is to join BBC Radio Cambridgeshire to take over their breakfast show. Picture; ARCHIVE

Speeding driver from March sentenced following crash in which passenger received life-changing injuries and a girl, 8, was injured

A man has been sentenced following a collision on the A141 at Wimblington in 2017. This was the car being driven by the defendant and in which his passenger spent months in hospital with his injuries and now has life changing injuries. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Sugar beet to be used in AD plant near Chatteris as part of expansion allowed by Fenland Council but criticised by Chatteris Town Council

AD plant near Chatteris where an expansion programme has been agreed. The proposals were objected to by Chatteris Town Council but approved by Fenland Council. Picture; PRETORIA ENERGY

Goodbye, Goodbye We’re leaving now, goodbye...we wish you all goodbye - Nigel Marsh says goodbye after eight eventual years at March pub

March pub landlord, Nigel Marsh, who is leaving after eight years. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Latest from the Cambs Times

Popular Whittlesey festival aims to attract Fen music fans this Summer

The Fedz will open this year's festival. Picture: FACEBOOK/THE FEDZ

Brexit Party’s Mike Greene says ‘we’ve lost a battle not the war’ after Peterborough by-election

Brexit Party candidate Mike Greene gives a thumbs down as newly elected Labour MP Lisa Forbes gives her winners speech after the count for the Peterborough. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Labour win Peterborough by-election to hold seat

Newly elected Labour MP Lisa Forbes gives her winners speech after the count for the Peterborough by-election. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Students get inspired by local refinishing firm

Kett Autopaints (Anglia) Ltd have been working in partnership with CWA’s Wisbech students to help train highly-skilled bodyshop technicians. From left to right: Kaitlyn Thompson, Callum Randall, Gary Beardon (CWA Body and Paint Course Director), Mick Etherington (Branch Manager at Kett Autopaints (Anglia) Ltd), James Ayre and Shane Hunt. Picture: GRACE JONES

Recommended Film of the Week: Men in Black: International (12A)

Men in Black: International (12A)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists