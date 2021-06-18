Serious crash blocks main road into Fen town

Published: 8:48 AM June 18, 2021

Map showing the area of March where the crash has occurred. The road will be closed in both directions for some time. - Credit: Cambs Travel News

A serious crash in March today has closed the B1101 Elm Road in both directions.

The road closed is between Norwood Road and Flaggrass Hill.

Early reports suggest the road will be closed for much of the morning as investigations are carried out.

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area and to allow extra time for their journey.

More details to follow