News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Serious crash blocks main road into Fen town

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 8:48 AM June 18, 2021   
March Map

Map showing the area of March where the crash has occurred. The road will be closed in both directions for some time. - Credit: Cambs Travel News

A serious crash in March today has closed the B1101 Elm Road in both directions. 

The road closed is between Norwood Road and Flaggrass Hill.  

Early reports suggest the road will be closed for much of the morning as investigations are carried out.  

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area and to allow extra time for their journey.  

More details to follow 

You may also want to watch:

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
March News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A14 crash

Cambridgeshire Highways

Two lorry crash blocks part of A14 in Cambridgeshire

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The van hit Stuntney Bridge in Ely, nicknamed Britain’s Most Bashed Bridge, at around 8.40am this morning (June 11).  

Van overturns after striking Ely’s infamous ‘most bashed bridge’

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Vandals have caused damage to Coates Church and war memorial.

Crime

‘It’s a sad thing really’ - vandalism at village church and war memorial

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Delph House in Welney “requires improvement”, says the Quality Care Commission.

Health

Damning care home report reveals all areas ‘require improvement’

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus