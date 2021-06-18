Video
Updates as emergency services rush to major crash blocking B1101
- Credit: Archant
Multiple emergency services, including the police, fire and ambulance service, are on the scene of a major crash on the B1101 in Cambridgeshire.
The crash happened early this morning (June 18) at around 6am and has forced Elm Road in March shut while investigations are carried out.
The road is currently closed between Norwood Road and Flaggrass Hill, close to Whitemoor Prison – and near the junction of Marwick Road.
Reporter Daniel Mason is on scene.
He said: “At least four police vehicles at the junction of Marwick Road.
You may also want to watch:
“Two vehicles involved outside P&G garage. At least two fire engines left the scene.
“Road closed just past Dagless Way, and unless for access, vehicles told to divert at top of Elm Road/Estover Road.”
Most Read
- 1 Updates as emergency services rush to major crash blocking B1101
- 2 Vaccine centre closure date announced amid 60,000 doses target
- 3 Serious crash blocks main road into Fen town
- 4 Disgruntled dog owners fall foul of Wetherspoon's dog ban
- 5 Friends pay tribute to ‘great young lad’ who drowned at Bawsey Pits
- 6 Chatteris drug dealers handed community orders
- 7 Man in his 20 dies at West Norfolk park
- 8 Couple swap healthcare for glamping with new venture
- 9 Home next to disused railway bridge gets the go-ahead
- 10 Breast cancer survivor on why weight loss 'saved my life'
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We were called at 6am today (June 18) with reports of a collision between three vehicles on Elm Road, March.
"Emergency services are currently at the scene and the road is closed while recovery takes place.
"Details of injuries are unclear at this stage."
More to follow.