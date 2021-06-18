News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Video

Updates as emergency services rush to major crash blocking B1101

person

Daniel Mason And Harry Rutter

Published: 9:57 AM June 18, 2021    Updated: 10:14 AM June 18, 2021
A major crash on the B1101 Elm Road in March happened this morning at around 6am. 

A major crash on the B1101 Elm Road in March happened this morning at around 6am. - Credit: Archant

Multiple emergency services, including the police, fire and ambulance service, are on the scene of a major crash on the B1101 in Cambridgeshire.  

The crash happened early this morning (June 18) at around 6am and has forced Elm Road in March shut while investigations are carried out.  

A major crash on the B1101 Elm Road in March happened this morning at around 6am.

A major crash on the B1101 Elm Road in March happened this morning at around 6am. - Credit: Archant

The road is currently closed between Norwood Road and Flaggrass Hill, close to Whitemoor Prison – and near the junction of Marwick Road. 

Reporter Daniel Mason is on scene.  

He said: “At least four police vehicles at the junction of Marwick Road.  

A major crash on the B1101 Elm Road in March happened this morning at around 6am.

A major crash on the B1101 Elm Road in March happened this morning at around 6am. - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

“Two vehicles involved outside P&G garage. At least two fire engines left the scene.  

“Road closed just past Dagless Way, and unless for access, vehicles told to divert at top of Elm Road/Estover Road.” 

A major crash on the B1101 Elm Road in March happened this morning at around 6am.

A major crash on the B1101 Elm Road in March happened this morning at around 6am. - Credit: Archant

Most Read

  1. 1 Updates as emergency services rush to major crash blocking B1101
  2. 2 Vaccine centre closure date announced amid 60,000 doses target
  3. 3 Serious crash blocks main road into Fen town
  1. 4 Disgruntled dog owners fall foul of Wetherspoon's dog ban
  2. 5 Friends pay tribute to ‘great young lad’ who drowned at Bawsey Pits
  3. 6 Chatteris drug dealers handed community orders
  4. 7 Man in his 20 dies at West Norfolk park
  5. 8 Couple swap healthcare for glamping with new venture
  6. 9 Home next to disused railway bridge gets the go-ahead
  7. 10 Breast cancer survivor on why weight loss 'saved my life'

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We were called at 6am today (June 18) with reports of a collision between three vehicles on Elm Road, March.

"Emergency services are currently at the scene and the road is closed while recovery takes place.

"Details of injuries are unclear at this stage."

More to follow.  

Cambs Live
March News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A14 crash

Cambridgeshire Highways

Two lorry crash blocks part of A14 in Cambridgeshire

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The van hit Stuntney Bridge in Ely, nicknamed Britain’s Most Bashed Bridge, at around 8.40am this morning (June 11).  

Van overturns after striking Ely’s infamous ‘most bashed bridge’

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Vandals have caused damage to Coates Church and war memorial.

Crime

‘It’s a sad thing really’ - vandalism at village church and war memorial

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Delph House in Welney “requires improvement”, says the Quality Care Commission.

Health

Damning care home report reveals all areas ‘require improvement’

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus