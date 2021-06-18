Video

Published: 9:57 AM June 18, 2021 Updated: 10:14 AM June 18, 2021

A major crash on the B1101 Elm Road in March happened this morning at around 6am. - Credit: Archant

Multiple emergency services, including the police, fire and ambulance service, are on the scene of a major crash on the B1101 in Cambridgeshire.

The crash happened early this morning (June 18) at around 6am and has forced Elm Road in March shut while investigations are carried out.

The road is currently closed between Norwood Road and Flaggrass Hill, close to Whitemoor Prison – and near the junction of Marwick Road.

Reporter Daniel Mason is on scene.

He said: “At least four police vehicles at the junction of Marwick Road.

“Two vehicles involved outside P&G garage. At least two fire engines left the scene.

“Road closed just past Dagless Way, and unless for access, vehicles told to divert at top of Elm Road/Estover Road.”

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We were called at 6am today (June 18) with reports of a collision between three vehicles on Elm Road, March.

"Emergency services are currently at the scene and the road is closed while recovery takes place.

"Details of injuries are unclear at this stage."

More to follow.