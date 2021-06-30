Published: 3:56 PM June 30, 2021 Updated: 4:03 PM June 30, 2021

Police were called to North Brink in Wisbech by British Gas, who believed there was a cannabis factory inside the house. - Credit: POLICE

A routine check by British Gas led to the discovery of a Wisbech cannabis factory with a street value of nearly half a million pounds.

492 cannabis plants worth up to £413,000 were found at a house in North Brink yesterday afternoon (June 29).

The set up was dismantled and two men were arrested – both remain in custody at the Police Investigation Centre (PIC) in King's Lynn.

Police said of the incident: "Another day, another cannabis factory discovered as a result of routine checks by British Gas!

The raid comes just one month after a property search by British Gas led to a cannabis factory being discovered in the Westry area of March.

Anyone with concerns or information about the production, dealing or use of drugs, can report to police online.