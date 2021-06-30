News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
£413,000 cannabis factory uncovered after British Gas routine check

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 3:56 PM June 30, 2021    Updated: 4:03 PM June 30, 2021
Police were called to North Brink in Wisbech by British Gas, who believed there was a cannabis factory inside the house.

A routine check by British Gas led to the discovery of a Wisbech cannabis factory with a street value of nearly half a million pounds.

492 cannabis plants worth up to £413,000 were found at a house in North Brink yesterday afternoon (June 29).

The set up was dismantled and two men were arrested – both remain in custody at the Police Investigation Centre (PIC) in King's Lynn.

Police said of the incident: "Another day, another cannabis factory discovered as a result of routine checks by British Gas!

The raid comes just one month after a property search by British Gas led to a cannabis factory being discovered in the Westry area of March.

Anyone with concerns or information about the production, dealing or use of drugs, can report to police online.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Wisbech News

