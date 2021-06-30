£413,000 cannabis factory uncovered after British Gas routine check
- Credit: POLICE
A routine check by British Gas led to the discovery of a Wisbech cannabis factory with a street value of nearly half a million pounds.
492 cannabis plants worth up to £413,000 were found at a house in North Brink yesterday afternoon (June 29).
The set up was dismantled and two men were arrested – both remain in custody at the Police Investigation Centre (PIC) in King's Lynn.
Police said of the incident: "Another day, another cannabis factory discovered as a result of routine checks by British Gas!
The raid comes just one month after a property search by British Gas led to a cannabis factory being discovered in the Westry area of March.
Anyone with concerns or information about the production, dealing or use of drugs, can report to police online.