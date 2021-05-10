Video

Published: 4:21 PM May 10, 2021 Updated: 4:24 PM May 10, 2021

Large police presence at Oak Tree Close in March following the death of a woman in her 70s, a 35-year-old March man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police forensics teams are searching a home and a charity clothing disposal bin following the suspected murder of a woman in her 70s.

Cambridgeshire detectives have launched a murder investigation following the death of a woman in March this morning.

Police were called at just after 3am (May 10) to reports of violence in Oak Tree Close.

Emergency services attended but the woman, aged in her 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police searching the charity bins at March Fire Station.

A 35-year-old man from March has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at Huntingdon Police Station.

Murder investigation launched following the death of a woman in her 70s at a house in Oak Tree Close, March.

A police cordon is in place at the property and investigations are being carried out at the scene.

Detective Inspector Gordon Blair said: "I would like to reassure the public that we believe this to be an isolated incident and there will be an increased police presence in the area while our investigation continues.”

Murder investigation launched following the death of a woman in her 70s at a house in Oak Tree Close, March.

Police were spotted searching the charity clothes disposal bins outside March Fire Station this morning; police have confirmed the search was part of their investigation.

“The scene in place at a clothing bin outside the fire station on Wisbech Road is in connection with the murder investigation,” said a police spokesperson.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact police via the web chat service at https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw

Murder investigation launched following the death of a woman in her 70s at a house in Oak Tree Close, March.

Or via online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 33 of May 10.

Those without internet access should call 101. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org