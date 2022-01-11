News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Two fuel thefts from same service station in two weeks

Ben Jolley

Published: 3:03 PM January 11, 2022
CCTV of man who allegedly stole £30 worth of fuel from Sisco Service Station in Wimblington at 7.59pm on January 10. 

CCTV footage of a man who allegedly stole £30 worth of fuel from Sisco Service Station in Wimblington at 7.59pm on Monday January 10. - Credit: SISCO SERVICE STATION FACEBOOK

A Wimblington service station has been hit by two separate fuel thefts within the space of just two weeks.

Along with a CCTV image showing a male suspect, Sisco Service Station said on social media that a man drove off without paying for £30 worth of fuel.

The time and date on the CCTV is 7.59pm on Monday (January 10). 

CCTV shows the man who allegedly stole £55 worth of fuel from Sisco Service Station in Wimblington.

CCTV shows the man who allegedly stole £55 worth of fuel from Sisco Service Station in Wimblington. - Credit: SISCO SERVICE STATION

It comes after a man allegedly drove off from the Sisco forecourt without paying for his £55 worth of fuel on December 29.

In images taken from their CCTV camera, the man can be seen filling up with a mask covering half of his mouth.

A Cambridgeshire Constabulary spokesman said of the first incident: "Police were called at about 9pm on December 29 to a report of an individual who had filled his car with diesel and made off without payment.

"An investigation is underway and anyone with information should contact police on 101 or via our web-chat service, quoting 35/89829/21."

