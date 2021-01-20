Updated
'Amazing team work' at hospital's vaccination clinic
- Credit: FENLAND GROUP PRACTICE
500 Fenland residents are today getting the first dose of their Covid-19 vaccine at Doddington Hospital thanks to "amazing team work from several surgeries staff and volunteers".
This morning, the hospital's Facebook page, Fenland Group Practice, posted a photo this morning showing that there is no queue.
They wrote: "Quick photo of the queues of people waiting in the cold at Doddington Hospital, as you can see there is not one. Well-oiled machine here!"
Patients who are booked in for the vaccine are advised not to arrive more than five minutes before their appointment time.
Traffic marshalls are also on hand to help less able patients.
Vaccinations for patients from March, Manea, Wimblington, Ramsey, Chatteris, Sutton and Doddington will be carried out from 8am to 8pm daily including Saturdays and Sundays.
They will move on to the over 75s from January 25 and over 70s and clinically extremely vulnerable in February.
Fenland Group Practice said last night in a separate Facebook post: "Hopefully everything will run smoothly and queuing will be minimal.
"But if there are hold ups, please be patient.
"All the surrounding surgeries are lending staff, if you are ill and need help call us.
"If your problem is not urgent, please no not call - the staff in the surgeries will be very busy.
"The vaccination staff have no access to patient records and cannot deal with medical problems, unless we have an emergency.
"We have had a busy couple of weeks setting this up, in normal times I would have given us two months to prepare. Wish us luck!"