Updated

Published: 10:49 AM January 20, 2021 Updated: 2:35 PM January 20, 2021

Doddington Hospital's Covid-19 vaccination clinic - staff from several surgeries staff and volunteers are pictured. - Credit: FENLAND GROUP PRACTICE

500 Fenland residents are today getting the first dose of their Covid-19 vaccine at Doddington Hospital thanks to "amazing team work from several surgeries staff and volunteers".

Inside Doddington Hospital's Covid-19 vaccination clinic. Patients and hospital staff are pictured. - Credit: FENLAND GROUP PRACTICE

This morning, the hospital's Facebook page, Fenland Group Practice, posted a photo this morning showing that there is no queue.

Doddington Hospital's Covid-19 vaccination clinic - staff from several surgeries staff and volunteers are pictured. - Credit: FENLAND GROUP PRACTICE

They wrote: "Quick photo of the queues of people waiting in the cold at Doddington Hospital, as you can see there is not one. Well-oiled machine here!"

Inside Doddington Hospital's Covid-19 vaccination clinic. - Credit: FENLAND GROUP SURGERY

Patients who are booked in for the vaccine are advised not to arrive more than five minutes before their appointment time.

Inside Doddington Hospital's Covid-19 vaccination clinic. Patients and hospital staff are pictured. - Credit: FENLAND GROUP PRACTICE

Traffic marshalls are also on hand to help less able patients.

Vaccinations for patients from March, Manea, Wimblington, Ramsey, Chatteris, Sutton and Doddington will be carried out from 8am to 8pm daily including Saturdays and Sundays.

500 people are booked in to get the first dose of their Covid-19 vaccine at Doddington Hospital today. The programme has been hailed as "a well oiled machine" as there has been no queuing outside in the cold. - Credit: DODDINGTON HOSPITAL

You may also want to watch:

They will move on to the over 75s from January 25 and over 70s and clinically extremely vulnerable in February.

Fenland Group Practice said last night in a separate Facebook post: "Hopefully everything will run smoothly and queuing will be minimal.

Inside Doddington Hospital's Covid-19 vaccination clinic. - Credit: FENLAND GROUP PRACTICE

"But if there are hold ups, please be patient.

"All the surrounding surgeries are lending staff, if you are ill and need help call us.

500 Fenland residents will today get the first dose of their Covid-19 vaccine at Doddington Hospital. Bakehouse Cakes made an NHS cupcake delivery there this morning. - Credit: FENLAND GROUP PRACTICE

"If your problem is not urgent, please no not call - the staff in the surgeries will be very busy.

"The vaccination staff have no access to patient records and cannot deal with medical problems, unless we have an emergency.

500 Fenland residents will today get the first dose of their Covid-19 vaccine at Doddington Hospital. Bakehouse Cakes made an NHS cupcake delivery there this morning. - Credit: FENLAND GROUP PRACTICE

"We have had a busy couple of weeks setting this up, in normal times I would have given us two months to prepare. Wish us luck!"