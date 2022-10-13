Burrowmoor Primary School has been rated 'inadequate' after its most recent Ofsted inspection in June 2022. - Credit: Archant

Pupils' poor behaviour at a March primary school were among the concerns raised in a damning Ofsted report.

Burrowmoor Primary School, in March, received the lowest possible rating of ‘inadequate’ across all five areas assessed by education inspectors.

The school’s leaders have been told issues around safeguarding, behaviour, the curriculum content taught to pupils, reading attainment and special educational needs have to be addressed.

Isabel Davis, the lead inspector from the inspection, has advised the school now only employs experienced teachers.

She said: “Having considered the evidence, I strongly recommend that leaders and those responsible for governance do not seek to appoint early career teachers.”

The report said ‘bullying and name-calling are too common’ and that ‘pupils do not always feel safe’ at the school.

Inspectors found that while ‘most pupils enjoy their learning’, this was being ‘regularly interrupted by incidents of poor behaviour’.

“The behaviour of pupils around school is not good,” the report says.

“Too many pupils report incidents of discriminatory, homophobic and sexualised language being used.

“Leaders are aware of some of this behaviour but do not have an accurate picture of how widespread it is.”

On a positive note, children enjoy the clubs and trips on offer and were excited about opportunities outside of the classroom, such as visiting a zoo.

Burrowmoor Primary School is one of The Active Learning Trust’s 21 primary and secondary schools across Cambridgeshire and Suffolk.

Its last three full Ofsted inspections since 2015 have either been rated ‘inadequate’ or ‘requires improvement’.

However, the report noted there had been leadership changes prior to the most recent inspection in June.

Kate Coates, who is also headteacher of the trust’s Kingsfield Primary School, in Chatteris, was appointed head of Burrowmoor in March 2022.

Kingsfield was recently rated ‘good’ by Ofsted.

Burrowmoor’s report said: “This [leadership change] is starting to have an impact, but actions taken have been too slow to address the significant weaknesses identified.

“Trust leaders have an overly positive view of the standards across the school.

“They have not been rigorous enough in their appraisal of the curriculum, standards of behaviour or safeguarding.

“As a result, leaders are not providing an adequate standard of education for the pupils.”

In a press release issued after the Ofsted report was published, Mrs Coates said she understood the report would be viewed as ‘disappointing’ to families and the local community.

She said: “... but this is why we and the trust have put in place a new leadership team and are already working on an improvement plan that brings about rapid change.

“We take the findings very seriously.

“We know there is work to do but I am confident that the new support structures that have been implemented will strengthen key areas across the school quickly.

“In particular, we will focus on our curriculum offer, behaviour and safeguarding policy and SEND provision.”

She added a new Head of School has also been appointed.

The press release also said additional support from The Active Learning Trust has also been allocated.

Craig D'Cunha, the trust’s acting CEO, said: “I am very confident that together we will bring about positive, rapid and lasting change to Burrowmoor Primary School.”