Turnaround for primary school now rated ‘good’ by Ofsted

Pupils celebrating outside Kingsfield Primary School, in Chatteris, after it was awarded 'good' in a recent Ofsted inspection. - Credit: Supplied by Kingsfield Primary School

A primary school is celebrating after education inspectors graded it ‘good’ in all areas.

Kingsfield Primary School, in Chatteris, previously had an ‘inadequate’ rating when it was last inspected by Ofsted in 2019.

But within two years, inspectors have praised the leadership and describe the setting as a ‘welcoming and inclusive school’.

The opening paragraph of the report said: “Pupils are well cared for in this welcoming and inclusive school.

“Pupils enjoy their learning. They find it fun and interesting. They are curious and always want to find out more.

“Pupils know staff care for them. Pupils feel safe and are safe.”

The report praised the strong leadership, and stated ‘new leaders strive to ensure that all pupils receive a high-quality education offer’.

It said the school’s curriculum is well planned, teachers effectively use leaders’ guidance, close attention is paid to reading and children in early years get a good start to education.

Pupils behave well at the setting and those with special educational needs and /or disabilities are also well supported, the report found.

Arrangements for safeguarding were also deemed effective.

Kingsfield Primary School is one of The Active Learning Trust’s 21 primary and secondary schools across Cambridgeshire and Suffolk.

Kate Coates, the school’s headteacher, has been in the post since September 2020.

She said: “Over the last few years, we have all worked extremely hard and invested a lot of time and energy into improving standards across the school, which I am delighted to see has now been reflected in this Ofsted report.

“I am grateful for the hard work and dedication of my colleagues, both in our school and across The Active Learning Trust.

“They are committed to providing an enjoyable, supportive and encouraging environment in which our children are able to thrive.”

She added: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank and congratulate our pupils, staff, parents and the wider community for their support in helping us to achieve such a positive outcome.

"I can’t wait for us to build on this success further.”

Craig D’Cunha, Acting Chief Executive Officer of The Active Learning Trust, said the rating was ‘well-deserved’ and ‘is recognition of the hard work and commitment of Mrs Coates and all her staff’.

Kingsfield Primary School was inspected on June 30 and July 1 this year. This was its first full inspection since the covid-19 pandemic began.

The report highlighted three key areas for improvements.

Inspectors said a few teachers are not confident in their knowledge to teach all subject areas well, a small minority of pupils do not attend school often enough and there are currently ‘limited opportunities to promote pupils’ understanding of different cultures’.

Mrs Coates has also been head of the trust’s Burrowmoor Primary School, in March, since March 2022.

She is now working to turn the school around after it was rated ‘inadequate’ in its latest Ofsted inspection.