Two amputee footballers had plenty to celebrate as they lifted the FA Disability Cup after a dramatic penalty shootout.

Nathan Fisher from Chatteris and Kieran Lambourne of Tilney St Lawrence played for Peterborough United Amputees who beat Portsmouth at St George’s Park in Burton upon Trent to lift the cup for a third time on Sunday.

Both sides had chances to win the game, which remained goalless after extra time.

But after 10 successful penalties, it was down to Kieran to make the only save of the shootout to allow Posh captain Harry Ash to score the winning spot kick.

Outgoing manager Teilo Pearce said: “In terms of the occasion, it was a chance to showcase their talent and it will be something they will remember for the rest of their lives.”

Posh’s triumph was part of five FA Disability Cup finals scheduled between July 17-18, all televised on BT Sport.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Kieran said: “All the lads put in a shift and I’m proud of everyone.

“Teilo has done a magnificent job, he’s recruited well and I’m really happy for him.”

It was a fitting finale to Teilo’s tenure as boss, having also won the National League during his three-year spell with the team.

He also made history in the final when he brought on Shelbee Clarke as a substitute, who is the only senior female amputee footballer in the country.

“I think a video of Shelbee coming on has been viewed over 250,000 times, and people like Piers Morgan commented and it creates more exposure for the game,” Teilo said.

“We had a squad of 13 which was far too many for seven-a-side, but I wanted everyone to play and be part of the occasion.

“I think we’ve got to go with the media interest and get people to talk about amputee football like they do with the mainstream game.”

Teilo will now take a break from the game to concentrate on his family.

But with increased publicity from the event, including reaction from Posh co-owner Darragh MacAnthony, he is confident the team can continue to progress.

“It has been a lot of hard work finding players for the team and social media, letting people know we are out there as whoever comes in next, would probably need to recruit players,” Teilo added.

“I think the next step for Posh is holding regular adult training sessions and I will certainly do what I can to support them.”