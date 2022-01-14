Camp Beagle protestor has charges against him dropped
A protestor at the animal rights Camp Beagle camp at Wyton has had all charges against him dropped this week.
John Curtin was charged with a number of counts surrounding his protesting at Camp Beagle in November 2021.
He stood trial on Wednesday 12 and Thursday 13 January in Peterborough.
A number of supporters from Camp Beagle were present outside during the hearing.
A Camp Beagle spokesperson posted to their Facebook page once the trial ended saying: “We are very pleased to announce that another case against a Camp Beagle supporter was heard in court today... the result: NOT GUILTY!”
Camp Beagle, protesting over the use of beagles in animal research, has attracted a number of people, including the media, to the site.
Another spokesperson for Camp Beagle spoke of John’s dropped charges saying: “I’m sure John will be back; he’s never going to give up.”
