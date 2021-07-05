Published: 1:04 PM July 5, 2021 Updated: 1:52 PM July 5, 2021

A JustGiving page set up to raise funds for the two sons of foster carer Sam Bradford, who died suddenly last week has raised over £4,000. - Credit: JustGiving

A community has raised over £4,000 for the two young sons of a foster carer who died suddenly at the age of 36.

Sam Bradford’s husband Steve has publicly thanked everyone who contributed towards the fund and said it has given them “something positive to think about in a bad time”.

Sam, from Manea, is thought to have had a heart attack on June 29 although her family are awaiting the results of a post mortem to confirm this.

Sam Bradford, with her husband Steve. The mum-of-two and committed foster carer died suddenly on June 29 in March. - Credit: Supplied by Sam Bradford's family

When the news reached the wider community, a JustGiving fundraising page was set up with the aim of raising £500 for her two young sons, aged six and four.

Within hours the amount had more than surpassed that target. The current total is now more than eight times the original fundraising goal.

Steve said: “The boys and I are really touched and overwhelmed at how much love there is for Sam.

“I'd like to thank everyone for leaving such lovely messages of support and for making donations for our boys to give them something for the future.

“We really are overwhelmed and this has given us something positive to think about in a bad time for us. Thank you again to everyone.”

Sam’s sister, Robyn-Jade Conway, said: “I’m honestly so shocked by the amount of money raised.

“It was never asked for and the fact someone has gone out of their way to do this is amazing and so kind.

“The generosity and kindness from the community is really heart-warming.”

Sam’s mother, Corinne Daniels, added the entire family is so grateful for everyone’s donations.

“It’s amazing to see how much Sam was loved and I cannot describe how much it means,” she said.

The community has been paying tribute to mum-of-two and foster carer Sam Bradford, who died suddenly on June 29. - Credit: Supplied by family

Sam had been a foster carer for 18 months with Cambridgeshire County Council which said “she provided exceptional and loving care to some of the most vulnerable children” in a tribute to her.

She was on her way to a fostering commitment at Hereward Hall in March when she suddenly became unwell. Despite the emergency service’s best efforts, she died at the scene.

A private funeral will be held with family and close friends.

If you would like to contribute to the fund for Sam set up by Manea Community Primary School, visit the JustGiving Page.