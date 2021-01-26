Published: 5:02 PM January 26, 2021

An application for an off-licence in Manea has been approved - despite "noise and disturbance" objections by three residents.

Ibrahim Ozan was granted an alcohol licence for Freddie's Convenience Stores at 16A High Street, a former cafe, during Fenland District Council's licencing committee meeting on January 25.

Mr Ibrahim Ozan, who has run off-licences in different UK boroughs and residential areas for 20 years, said: "I have never had any problems before.

"I have owned businesses in March and Chatteris and now this will be my third. I'm just following the rules."

"The basics are to not serve young people, and I know all the laws that come with it."

The committee heard that Cambridgeshire Constabulary had agreed to additional conditions with the applicant during the consultation period.

They added that, according to the licencing report, there was no representation from any responsible authorities.

Members agreed that there was no evidence of a cumulative impact in relation to the objections that had been received.