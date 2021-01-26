News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Green light for off-licence despite objections

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 5:02 PM January 26, 2021   
Fenland District Council's licencing committee meeting

Ibrahim Ozan's application for an alcohol licence for Freddie's Convenience Stores at 16A High Street, Manea, was approved at Fenland District Council's licencing committee meeting on January 25. - Credit: YOUTUBE

An application for an off-licence in Manea has been approved - despite "noise and disturbance" objections by three residents.

Ibrahim Ozan was granted an alcohol licence for Freddie's Convenience Stores at 16A High Street, a former cafe, during Fenland District Council's licencing committee meeting on January 25. 

Mr Ibrahim Ozan, who has run off-licences in different UK boroughs and residential areas for 20 years, said: "I have never had any problems before. 

Ibrahim Ozan's application for an alcohol licence for Freddie's Convenience Stores at 16A High Street, a former café in Manea, has been approved

Ibrahim Ozan's application for an alcohol licence for Freddie's Convenience Stores at 16A High Street, a former café in Manea, has been approved. The building has had a number of owners over the years and could now be an off licence. - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

"I have owned businesses in March and Chatteris and now this will be my third. I'm just following the rules."

"The basics are to not serve young people, and I know all the laws that come with it."

The committee heard that Cambridgeshire Constabulary had agreed to additional conditions with the applicant during the consultation period.

You may also want to watch:

They added that, according to the licencing report, there was no representation from any responsible authorities.

Members agreed that there was no evidence of a cumulative impact in relation to the objections that had been received.

Most Read

  1. 1 161-mile trip from Yorkshire to Fen village ends in Covid breach fine
  2. 2 Dad's emotional tribute after baby son dies in A10 horror crash
  3. 3 Van crashes into pram, killing five month old baby
  1. 4 All staff and residents at Chatteris care home now vaccinated against Covid
  2. 5 Council chief executive accused of 'indifference' over Covid-19 response
  3. 6 More than 60 fines issued to Covid rulebreakers in Cambs already this year
  4. 7 MP wants an end to floods misery in the Fens
  5. 8 Green light for off-licence despite objections
  6. 9 Stolen American-style fridge was lifted over 10ft security fence
  7. 10 'Eccentric traveller' spotted riding vintage bicycle ahead of historic trip
Manea News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Exclusive

Rapist on bail performed magic tricks for police and security guard

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon

Care home 'requires improvement' after unannounced visit

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon

TV | Exclusive

Former Top Gear star Rory Reid spotted filming with Lamborghini

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon

Public Health England | Updated

'Amazing team work' at hospital's vaccination clinic

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus