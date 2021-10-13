News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Parents 'can never forgive' actions for Maddie's murder

Daniel Mason

Published: 3:56 PM October 13, 2021    Updated: 3:57 PM October 13, 2021
Maddie Durdant-Hollamby of Wimblington

The parents of Maddie Durdant-Hollamby who was stabbed to death by her partner say they can "never forgive" the actions of Benjamin Green who killed her before taking his own life. - Credit: Instagram

The parents of a 22-year-old woman stabbed to death by her partner say they “can never forgive him” for his actions. 

Maddie Durdant-Hollamby from Wimblington was found dead at partner Benjamin Green’s home in Kettering on August 27. 

A post-mortem examination found that Ms Durdant-Hollamby's died of stab wounds in the same house that Mr Green’s body was also discovered on Slate Drive. 

Rachel, Ms Durdant-Hollamby’s mother, told the BBC that she "can never forgive him for what he's taken from her and taken from us. 

"She was caring, loving, compassionate; she loved her family and she loved her friends.

"That's what we will always remember of her.” 

Ms Durdant-Hollamby’s father, Steve, said the hardest part is understanding the reasons behind his daughter’s death and is convinced they will never know why.

A day before Ms Durdant-Hollamby’s body was found, Rachel was not worried when she noticed her daughter was at Mr Green’s house. 

But after receiving a text from her friend the following day wondering why she had not joined a group call the previous evening, Rachel began to grow concerned. 

Rachel and Steve then found out that Ms Durdant-Hollamby, who worked in marketing for a construction company, missed a work meeting before a friend received no response from Mr Green’s house. 

Rachel also thought that Ms Durdant-Hollamby “probably wanted to be able to come home later that evening” and end her relationship with Mr Green.  

"She had her whole life ahead of her to live but it doesn't stop me feeling incredibly sad for his family and for him," Rachel said.   

A full inquest is due to take place in January next year. 

At the time of her death, Northamptonshire Police said a post-mortem found Ms Durdant-Hollamby died of stab wounds and Mr Green, 41, of “self-inflicted knife wounds”. 

In a statement by the family of Ms Durdant-Hollamby, a former pupil at Cromwell Community College, issued by police said she “a talented dancer.  

“Her creative talent continued through school and into her career in marketing. Her life has been sadly cut short just as her career was blossoming.” 

