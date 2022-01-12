News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Ram raids return with a vengeance

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 12:13 PM January 12, 2022
Updated: 12:28 PM January 12, 2022
Ram raids in Walsoken and Chatteris

Ram raids have struck at a fast pace in recent months, including four raids in the space of five days. - Credit: Daniel Mason/Archant

Brazen night-time ram raiders are again wreaking havoc – and devastation – across Cambridgeshire and parts of West Norfolk.  

Just three years after a gang was jailed for lengthy periods following an 11-month crime spree – that echo some of the more recent events – ram raids are back.  

And they are striking at a fast pace.  

Last night, a post office in Walsoken was raided – and three hours later a shop was targeted in Yaxley near Peterborough. 

Ram raid in Walsoken, Wisbech

A cash machine was stolen at a post office in Walsoken, before a similar incident in Yaxley. - Credit: Archant

Post office raid in Walsoken

A cash machine was stolen at a post office in Walsoken, before a similar incident in Yaxley. - Credit: Archant

Post office raid in Walsoken, Wisbech

A cash machine was stolen at a post office in Walsoken, before a similar incident in Yaxley. - Credit: Archant

And in the later incident, a police officer received minor injuries.  

The latest ram raids follow on less than a week after the front of the Nisa store in Chatteris was torn out and a cash machine pulled out.  

Ram raid causes damage at Nisa in Chatteris

A cash machine was ripped out and extensive damage was caused to the Nisa convenience store in Chatteris. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Nisa ram raid in Chatteris

A cash machine was ripped out and extensive damage was caused to the Nisa convenience store in Chatteris. - Credit: Daniel Mason

And on the same night last week, a Co-op store in Milton Road, Cambridge, also fell prey to a ram raid

There are other similarities with the 11-month crime spree of 2017 – the use of teleporters and high performance 4x4s to force entry and remove cash machines. 

And, of course, the eye witness accounts of only small groups being seen on each occasion – invariably all wearing balaclavas.  

Police are linking the recent series of raids – that also include the attack on a store in Outwell last November when a stolen 4x4 vehicle was used to steal a cash machine

Ram raid at Budget Store in Church Terrace, Outwell

A stolen 4x4 vehicle was used to steal a cash machine in Outwell last November. - Credit: Sarah Hussain

Ram raid on Budget Store in Church Terrace, Outwell

A stolen 4x4 vehicle was used to steal a cash machine in Outwell last November. - Credit: Sarah Hussain

The overnight break in at the Walsoken post office took place around 1am today – just after 4am police received urgent calls about an ATM theft in progress at Yaxley.  

Most Read

  1. 1 House fire death in Whittlesey 'accidental'
  2. 2 Baby Reuben killed in savage attack by Staffordshire bull terrier whilst mum slept
  3. 3 Two fuel thefts from same service station in two weeks
  1. 4 Inquest into Fenland woman's death is delayed
  2. 5 Post office break-in linked to three other ram raids, say police
  3. 6 Paedophile jailed for sexual abuse of girls 20 years ago
  4. 7 Youth, 16, caught drink driving facing multiple charges
  5. 8 Man in 60s hit over head in Somersham
  6. 9 £5m fibre investment for town is 'once in a generation upgrade'
  7. 10 Cannabis plants worth £640,000 raided by police at property

In the latter case police did manage to get to the scene whilst the raiders were fleeing – they rammed the police car, injuring an officer, and disappeared into the night.  

Cambs Live News
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Fenland News
Cambridge News
West Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ram raid at Nisa, Chatteris, tonight

Cambs Live News

Ram raiders smash their way into Nisa

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Police cordon remains outside Nisa in Chatteris following last night's ram raid which destroyed the front of the shop.

Cambs Live News | Updated

Police believe two ram raids in three hours are linked

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Aftermath of ram raid at Nisa convenience store, Chatteris

Cambs Live News | Video

Ram raid 'soul-destroying' says Nisa manager

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
A house on Wood Street, Chatteris on junction of Eastwood

Planning

Couple's bid to build 'incongruous' house overturned

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon