Record tractor run raises over £4,000 for charity
A Fenland tractor run raised over £4,000 for charity in the run-up to Christmas.
Co-organiser Tim Taylor confirmed that £3,200 has been raised for Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity from the event on December 19.
“On top of this, we estimate in excess of £1,000 worth of toys taken to the Holly Ward at Hinchingbrooke Hospital for kids in hospital over Christmas,” said Mr Taylor.
“So, in total, that’s over £4,000 in donations for the two charities on the day; thank you all once again and a Happy New Year.
“Also, a huge thank you to the employers that allowed their staff to bring out the tractors.”
Around 68 tractors rallied through Benwick, Doddington and Wimblington in what Mr Taylor believed to be a record turnout for the Christmas charity convoy.
The next tractor run is planned for May 22, 2022 in aid of Magpas Air Ambulance.
