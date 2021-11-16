News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Underground fire forces road to close

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 1:27 PM November 16, 2021
Updated: 1:32 PM November 16, 2021
Graysmoor Drove fire near March

An underground fire forced Graysmoor Drove near March to close. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A large underground fire has forced a road to close. 

Two fire crews were called to a peat fire on Graysmoor Drove near March today (Tuesday) which forced the road to be closed off to motorists. 

Pictures show smoke emerging from a ditch along Graysmoor Drove as firefighters tried to tackle the blaze. 

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We currently have crews from March and Ramsey at the scene of a fire on Graysmoor Drove in March.   

“We received a call around 9.30am today reporting a fire involving peat.  

“The crews are still in attendance working to contain the fire and to stop it from spreading further.” 

It is unclear if the road has reopened or when it will do so.

In September, a car was recovered from a river opposite Graysmoor Drove after police were twice called to the scene following reports of the car being seen.    

Cambs Live
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
March News
Fenland News

