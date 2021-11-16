Underground fire forces road to close
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary
A large underground fire has forced a road to close.
Two fire crews were called to a peat fire on Graysmoor Drove near March today (Tuesday) which forced the road to be closed off to motorists.
Pictures show smoke emerging from a ditch along Graysmoor Drove as firefighters tried to tackle the blaze.
A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We currently have crews from March and Ramsey at the scene of a fire on Graysmoor Drove in March.
“We received a call around 9.30am today reporting a fire involving peat.
“The crews are still in attendance working to contain the fire and to stop it from spreading further.”
It is unclear if the road has reopened or when it will do so.
In September, a car was recovered from a river opposite Graysmoor Drove after police were twice called to the scene following reports of the car being seen.
Most Read
- 1 Lucky Cambridgeshire neighbours win People’s Postcode Lottery
- 2 Ex-firefighter ‘overwhelmed’ with business venture as he prepares to open showroom
- 3 Drink driver jailed after being caught for SEVENTH time
- 4 UK terror threat level raised to severe
- 5 March hosts massively supported Act of Remembrance
- 6 WATCH: View from the air of March and Manea station works
- 7 A47 car blaze causes delays to morning journeys
- 8 Councillors given police warnings over Covid breaches
- 9 Hundreds gather for well-supported Whittlesey Remembrance service
- 10 Murderer handed life sentence for killing father-of-five in Huntingdon