Restaurant owner excited to reopen after Covid-19 closure

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:02 AM August 16, 2021    Updated: 11:04 AM August 16, 2021
Homme Nouveau of Whittlesey to reopen after Covid case

Chris Newman (right), owner of Homme Nouveau in Whittlesey, is excited to reopen after the restaurant was deep cleaned following a positive Covid-19 case.

A restaurant has thanked customers for their patience after announcing it will reopen its doors. 

Homme Nouveau in Whittlesey will reopen on Thursday, August 19 at 12pm after a staff shortage following a positive Covid-19 case forced it to close last week.

Restaurant owner Chris Newman said all staff have since returned negative test results and is excited to welcome customers back. 

“We will be running on skeleton staff due to a mix of Covid-related issues and planned holidays,” he said. 

“Thank you for your patience and support during this stressful time.” 

Chris Newman of Homme Nouveau in Whittlesey will welcome customers back after temporary closure

Chris Newman is delighted to welcome back customers to Homme Nouveau in Whittlesey following a temporary closure.

Mr Newman, who has overseen a deep clean at the restaurant during the closure, has introduced a temporary menu for customers due to the current staff shortage. 

When a temporary closure was announced, Mr Newman had apologised to customers for the disruption. 

Homme Nouveau restaurant in Whittlesey

Homme Nouveau in Whittlesey has undergone a deep clean after it was forced to close temporarily due to a positive Covid-19 case.

He apologised to customers on social media, but said that "I feel it is important to be clear and open with you about this.” 

