Restaurant owner excited to reopen after Covid-19 closure
- Credit: Facebook/Homme Nouveau
A restaurant has thanked customers for their patience after announcing it will reopen its doors.
Homme Nouveau in Whittlesey will reopen on Thursday, August 19 at 12pm after a staff shortage following a positive Covid-19 case forced it to close last week.
Restaurant owner Chris Newman said all staff have since returned negative test results and is excited to welcome customers back.
“We will be running on skeleton staff due to a mix of Covid-related issues and planned holidays,” he said.
“Thank you for your patience and support during this stressful time.”
Mr Newman, who has overseen a deep clean at the restaurant during the closure, has introduced a temporary menu for customers due to the current staff shortage.
When a temporary closure was announced, Mr Newman had apologised to customers for the disruption.
He apologised to customers on social media, but said that "I feel it is important to be clear and open with you about this.”
