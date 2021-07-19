News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Police appeal for witnesses after motorcyclist killed

John Elworthy

Published: 11:46 AM July 19, 2021    Updated: 12:08 PM July 19, 2021
Motorcyclist, 31, dies after crash in Estover Road, March. 

Police are appealing for witnesses to a crash in which a 31-year-old motorcyclist was killed.  

The man, who will not be named until all family members have been contacted, died on Saturday (July 17).  

He was riding a blue Honda CBR in Estover Road, March, when it left the road at just before 7pm. 

Emergency services attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Sgt Ian Leeson, from the road policing unit, said: “I am appealing for anyone who saw this collision or has any dashcam footage to come forward. 

“I would also like to hear from anyone who saw the blue Honda CBR being ridden in the area prior to the collision.” 

Please call 101 quoting incident 474 of July 17.

