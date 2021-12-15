Clash of heads heaps frustration on Jordan Gill return fight
- Credit: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Jordan Gill said he was “gutted to say the least” after a horrible clash of heads forced his return to the ring to end in frustration.
The Chatteris boxer suffered a deep cut to his head in the fourth round of his rearranged featherweight bout with Alan Castillo in Liverpool on Saturday.
It meant that despite Gill being ahead on points, the fight was ruled a technical draw as four rounds had not been completed.
Writing on Instagram, Gill said: “I’m gutted to say the least, but we move forward.
“Thanks to everyone that travelled up to Liverpool or tuned in; I know it’s not the result we wanted, but this is boxing!”
‘The Thrill’ made his return to in-ring action for the first time since beating Cesar Juarez for the WBA International Featherweight title in February.
Gill now hopes to fight European featherweight champion Karim Guerfi, who pulled out of last week’s fight with the Fenland fighter due to illness, early in the new year.
