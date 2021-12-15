News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Clash of heads heaps frustration on Jordan Gill return fight

Daniel Mason

Published: 12:59 PM December 15, 2021
Updated: 1:05 PM December 15, 2021
Jordan Gill vs Alan Castillo in Liverpool DEC 11, 2021

Jordan Gill suffered a deep cut to his head which forced his fight with Alan Castillo to be ruled a technical draw. - Credit: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Jordan Gill said he was “gutted to say the least” after a horrible clash of heads forced his return to the ring to end in frustration. 

The Chatteris boxer suffered a deep cut to his head in the fourth round of his rearranged featherweight bout with Alan Castillo in Liverpool on Saturday. 

It meant that despite Gill being ahead on points, the fight was ruled a technical draw as four rounds had not been completed.

Writing on Instagram, Gill said: “I’m gutted to say the least, but we move forward. 

“Thanks to everyone that travelled up to Liverpool or tuned in; I know it’s not the result we wanted, but this is boxing!”

‘The Thrill’ made his return to in-ring action for the first time since beating Cesar Juarez for the WBA International Featherweight title in February. 

Gill now hopes to fight European featherweight champion Karim Guerfi, who pulled out of last week’s fight with the Fenland fighter due to illness, early in the new year. 

