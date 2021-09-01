News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Winless Hares aim to restore belief under new interim boss

Daniel Mason

Published: 3:06 PM September 1, 2021   
March Town celebrate vs Lakenheath

March Town interim boss Ashley Taylor believes he can help restore belief within the players as they go in search of their first win this season. - Credit: Ian Carter

Ashley Taylor is hoping he can rekindle some of the belief and positivity that fired March Town towards promotion last season. 

Taylor has witnessed back-to-back defeats since taking interim charge of the Hares after former boss Arran Duke was sacked last month. 

“I’m really enjoying it; the lads have been fantastic and made it really easy for me,” said Taylor. 

“On the pitch, it’s been challenging, especially with the amount of injuries we currently have but off the pitch, it’s been easy.” 

March, who sit joint-bottom of the Eastern Counties League Premier Division after five games, lost 3-2 at Arlesey Town in the FA Cup before a 3-0 reverse at league leaders Wroxham on August 28. 

Taylor goes in search of his and the team’s first win in all competitions this season at home to Whitton United this Saturday, 3pm, before hosting fellow strugglers Swaffham Town next Tuesday at the GER. 

The ex-Chatteris Town boss knows where the team’s weaknesses lie, but he remains upbeat he can build momentum for games to come. 

“All we can do is to keeping working hard, remain positive and believing in ourselves, and it’s my job to make sure this happens,” he said. 

“Our first win will create and extra confidence and then momentum straight after; we will do all we can on Saturday to get our first three points.   

“My aim is simple and that’s to win games of football, but for the team to also have a strong connection with the supporters, which is massive for me.”   

Non-League Football
March News

